All-abilities playground zip line reopens at Nealon Park on August 29

The zip line play equipment at the Nealon Park all-abilities children’s playground will return to service on a trial basis on weekdays starting Monday, August 29.

The zip line has been closed pending modifications to the equipment to help mitigate the noise generated by unauthorized users at nighttime, which was disturbing nearby residents.

Starting with a trial period, the zip line will be open on weekdays during the day, then manually locked and immobilized each evening, overnight and weekends to prevent unauthorized use and noise.

If the initial trial period goes well, access may expand to weekends. The Parks and Recreation Commission will review the trial period results at its regularly scheduled public meeting on September 28.