Attempted residential burglary on Toyon Road in Atherton on August 28

by Contributed Content on August 29, 2022

On Sunday, August 28, 2022, at approximately 11:40 am, surveillance cameras notified residents that two people were walking outside their home. The residents heard the suspects open their rear sliding door.

While the resident was shouting in the house, suspects fled and were seen leaving in a black Mercedes 550 4-door vehicle.  No loss reported at this time.

This incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Atherton Police Department at 650-688-6500.

 

