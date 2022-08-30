All Five preschool expands its enrollment marked by grand opening celebration

On Friday, August 26, All Five, a socioeconomically diverse preschool in the Belle Haven neighborhood of Menlo Park, held their expansion enrollment Grand Opening Celebration.

Teachers, leaders, board members, students, families, & supporters celebrated the opening of three new preschool classrooms and the Kriewall-Haehl Infant Toddler Center.

Founded in 2015, All Five served 24 children ages 3-5 for six years, then embarked on an enrollment expansion campaign to serve more children including infants and toddlers. Given the shortage of early childhood care spots and All Five’s unique mission, many community partners and individuals supported the expanded enrollment effort including Canopy, Kiwanis, City of Menlo Park, Peery Foundation, Palo Alto Weekly Holiday Fund, Ravenswood Education Foundation, Charlie & Julia Simmons, San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, Ravenswood City School District, and the Kriewall-Haehl family.

The expansion was a collaborative effort with the high-impact outcome of serving 26 additional children and moving closer to fulfilling All Five’s goal of providing high-quality early childhood education for all.

Photos courtesy of All Five