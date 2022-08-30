Join the City of Menlo Park for an Art Break Day on September 2

The City of Menlo Park, in partnership with Peopleologie, invites residents of all ages to take an Art Break Day with an all-ages community workshop.

Join us at 2:00 pm, Friday, Sept. 2, at the Belle Haven Branch Library to sculpt, squish, press, coil, pinch, smooth, play and experiment with clay. Admission is free.

Peopleologie brings hands-on field trips to people of all ages, in libraries, school and beyond. Their workshops honor cultural heritage, celebrate community, and build connections to the world, as participants learn about and make things using traditional methods.