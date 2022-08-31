Atherton residents Stephen and Ayesha Curry host fundraising golf tournament at Stanford Golf Course

On Monday, August 29, Workday in partnership with Eat. Learn. Play. and its Co-Founders Stephen and Ayesha Curry, hosted the Workday Charity Classic, a one-day fundraising golf tournament at Stanford Golf Course. The event brought together athletes, celebrities, Eat. Learn. Play. supporters, state and local leaders, education partners and many more to raise money and awareness for this important cause.

One hundred percent of the event proceeds went to Eat. Learn. Play.’s “LEARN” pillar, which includes teacher-led classroom literacy projects, helping to distribute 300,000 new books through the Eat. Learn. Play. Bus and Little Town Libraries and more, and funding the creation of a comprehensive analysis of literacy opportunities and gaps in Oakland.

At the event, Stephen and Ayesha were joined by Dell and Seth Curry, alongside Workday brand ambassadors Larry Fitzgerald, Brandi Chastain, Matt Kuchar, Peyton Manning, in addition to other partners, donors, and supporters.

The event included a long-drive challenge with Callaway, morning coffee with Ayesha Curry’s Sweet July, a $1 Million Dollar Challenge for Charity and reception with International Smoke.

Photos by Noah Graham/Getty Images for Eat. Learn. Play.