Council members Nash and Mueller hold meeting on Middle Avenue Complete Streets project on September 3

Council members Betsy Nash and Ray Mueller (representing districts 4 and 5) are holding a community meeting at Lyle Park this Saturday, September 3, at 10:00 am (Middle Avenue between Fremont and Arbor) to hear your thoughts about the Middle Avenue Complete Streets project proposal.

Please review the 8/23/22 staff report which includes the project proposal and the outreach/review process that shaped this plan.

At the September 13th City Council meeting, staff will present the Middle Avenue Complete Streets proposal to Council, which will hear public comment, and Council will decide how to move forward on the project.