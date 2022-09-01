Artist Mitchell Johnson authors new book to coincide with new exhibit

Mitchell Johnson Nothing and Change (Selected Paintings (1990-2022)

by Jesse Nathan and Mitchell Johnson is an 80-page limited edition paperback book (published by Truro Center For the Arts, August 12, 2022) which accompanies the exhibit of the same name at Truro Center for the Arts at Castle Hill, September 7-18, 2022.

Available at Kepler’s in Menlo Park, it includes 60 color reproductions and an essay by the poet Jesse Nathan. The book also includes an essay by Mitchell Johnson, How We See Versus How Things Look.

“The show is a survey including paintings from 1990 made in France up to recent paintings from New England and Newfoudland and new paintings from France since I’ve been there three times in the last year,” says Mitchell.

Mitchell’s paintings were recently acquired by The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Museo Morandi and The Tampa Museum of Art.

Jesse Nathan’s writing has appeared in the Paris Review, The Believer, Threepenny Review, the San Francisco Chronicle, and POETRY. He co-edited and introduced the art book More Things Like This. Nathan is a lecturer in literature at UC Berkeley, and a founding editor of the McSweeney’s Poetry Series.

Menlo Park-based artist Mitchell Johnson — an American Academy in Rome Visiting Artist (2015) and a Josef and Anni Albers Foundation Artist in Residence (2007) — is the subject of the monograph, Color as Content, and the documentary film, The Artist of Silicon Valley. Johnson’s color- and shape-driven paintings are known for their personal approach to color.

You can see some of Mitchell’s paintings on the walls at the restaurant Flea Street (3607 Alameda de las Pulgas) during September and October.