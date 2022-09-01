Bay Day Trail Challenge runs September 2 through October 1

Organized by Save The Bay, the largest regional organization working to protect, restore, and celebrate San Francisco Bay, Bay Day invites Bay Area residents to connect, explore and discover San Francisco Bay through the Bay Day Trail Challenge. The event is free and runs September 2 through October 1.

Anyone can join by signing up for a challenge:

, where participants pledge to walk, run, bike, wheel, or paddle 30 miles anywhere along the 350-mile San Francisco Bay Trail. Bay Activity Challenge, in which participants create their adventure by completing 10 activities of any type that connect them to the Bay, including kite-flying, bird-watching, picnicking and more!

Everyone who completes either challenge will be entered to win the grand prize: a $500 gift certificate to Sports Basement. Two runners-up will receive $50 gift cards to Sports Basement, and 50 people will receive fun Save The Bay gear.

Registration is open now at www.bayday.org, where participants can also track their miles/activities and create teams with colleagues, family and friends.

Photo courtesy Save the Bay