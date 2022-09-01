Kings Mountain Art Fair in-person or online Labor Day weekend

by Contributed Content on September 1, 2022

The Kings Mountain Art Fair offers fine arts and crafts by independent artists, selected through a jury process. Free parking, kids activities, food, and more.

Proceeds support the Kings Mountain Volunteer Fire Brigade. The Fair is run 100% by local volunteers.

The Fair runs three days: September 3, 4, and 5 from 10:am to 5:00 pm at 13889 Skyline Blvd, Woodside, CA 94062.

Go online for detailed information and parking instructions.

