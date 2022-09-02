Routine tree maintenance improves urban forest health and safety in Menlo Park

Regular tree maintenance is an important component of a healthy urban forest. West Coast Arborists, Inc. is the City of Menlo Park’s primary tree contractor. They perform maintenance on the city street and park trees on a five-year cycle.

Maintenance includes:

A visual inspection of each City tree

Pruning for vehicle and pedestrian clearance

Removal of large dead wood

Reduction of branches growing over structures

Addressing structural defects like rubbing branches and overextended branches

Young tree structural pruning

Removal of support stakes and ties when no longer needed by the tree

The benefits of this tree maintenance include improved tree health and longevity, reduced maintenance costs and safer trees.

Currently, the city tree maintenance contractor has crews working in Nealon Park and along Bay Road by Flood Park and all the residential streets between Van Buren Road, Del Norte Avenue, Bay Road and Willow Road.

The City’s efforts are separate from PG&E tree maintenance work near power lines. If you see work being done in Menlo Park by Mowbray’s Tree Service or other contractors, it is typically at the direction of PG&E or private individuals.

For additional tree maintenance information, please contact the Maintenance Division at 650-330-6780.