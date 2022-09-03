Heat advisory in effect Sunday and Monday; cooling centers to open in Menlo Park

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for San Francisco Bay Shoreline, including Menlo Park, this weekend beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, through 8 p.m., Monday, Sept. 5.

Although coastal and bayfront cities like Menlo Park don’t get as hot as inland areas, residents are not immune from the dangers of excessive heat. Following these tips can help you and your loved ones stay cool, safe and healthy:

Don’t push yourself. Save any physical activity for the coolest part of the day, usually between 4-7 a.m.

Drink more water than usual, even if you don’t feel thirsty.

Avoid drinks with alcohol or caffeine; they make the heat’s effects on your body worse.

Call your physician if you feel you may be experiencing a heat-related illness.

Keep pets cool and make sure they have water available.

Stay indoors. If you don’t have air conditioning, keep blinds or curtains closed and use a fan.

Never leave children or pets inside vehicles at any time, even with the windows cracked and even for just a few minutes; temperatures inside a vehicle can reach lethal levels no matter what the weather is like.

More tips are available at menlopark.org/heat.

Menlo Park has air-conditioned facilities where you can escape the heat. This always includes both libraries and recreation center facilities during regular operating hours and during designated cooling center hours.

Mallard cools off at Burgess Pond by Robb Most (c) 2020