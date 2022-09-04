Ending the silence about teens and mental health is topic on September 6

End the silence about mental health concerns: join the Menlo Park Library for a student-led short film screening and questions and answers with a teen panel on Tuesday, September 6, from 6:30 to 7:45 pm.

Members of SafeSpace will lead a conversation about ending the mental health stigma, and tips for parents and adult allies on how to start important conversations.

This presentation is for any adult who has wondered how to approach the conversation around mental health with their teen.

SafeSpace is a local youth-led, mental health-focused organization that empowers young people to engage openly with their local schools and communities. We create and implement initiatives to change the conversation around mental health by educating and encouraging our peers to speak up, support others and seek help when needed.