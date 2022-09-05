Menlo Park Historical Association photo display shows historical buildings that still exist

There’s a fun and informative photo display at Walgreens put together by the Menlo Park Historical Association showing various historical buildings in the area that still exist today.

Shown here is the James Coleman Mansion at 920 Peninsula Way that was build in 1882. Today it’s the home of Peninsula School.

Note: It’s challenging photographing the photo panels due to the glare.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2022