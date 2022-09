Teen Tabletop Gaming Meetup on September 7

Dungeons & Dragons, Honey Heist and more! On Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 4:00 to 5:00 pm, come to the Menlo Park Library to play creative tabletop games with other teens.

Invite your friends and make some new ones while we play. Students in grades 6-12 are welcome, even if you’re a first timer or new to our games!

The Teen Tabletop Gaming Meetup happens on the first Wednesday of each month.