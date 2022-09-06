Free compost giveaway in Menlo Park on September 10-11

Does your soil need more nutrients to create a lavish garden? You’re in luck! Menlo Park residents can pick up free compost at the Burgess Park parking lot at the corner of Alma Street and Burgess Drive.

This compost giveaway event starts at 8 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, and runs through Sunday, Sept. 11, while supplies last. No appointment is necessary.

The event is self-serve, so please bring your own shovels, gloves and containers to fill.

If you need more compost in the meantime, feel free to visit Shoreway Environmental Center. The facility offers year-round free compost. Please bring proof of residency and no appointment is needed. Residents are limited to take two 50-lb bags each week.

