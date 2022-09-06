Water Scarcity Town Hall set for September 8

Senator Josh Becker is hosting a Town Hall via Zoom on Thursday, September 8 at Noon; the topic is Water Scarcity. Sign up to attend online.

Explains the Senator: “Droughts in California have underscored the scarcity of our most precious natural resource, water. That’s why I am hosting a town hall with water, drought, and reuse/recycling experts.

“Please join me for “In Shallow Water: How Scarcity Impacts All of Us,” featuring Kris Tjernell, California’s Deputy Director for Integrated Watershed Management, Newsha Ajami, PhD, Chief Development Officer for Research in the Earth and Environmental Sciences Area of Lawrence Berkeley National Lab, and Aaron Tartakovsky, Co-founder & CEO, Epic Cleantec.

Our experts will share their perspectives on what residents in San Mateo County and Santa Clara County can do to conserve water, the reuse of water statewide, and how new technologies will help us recycle the water we have.