Menlo Park Academy of Dance celebrates 75 years with a party on September 10

Menlo Park Academy of Dance celebrates 75 years serving the local community with a free outdoor parking-lot party on Saturday, September 10, from 12:00-3:00 pm. Members of the community and anyone interested in dance or dance education are invited to attend.

Founded in 1947 by Rose Ann Sayler, Menlo Park Academy of Dance has been providing dance education to all ages, longer than any other similar business in Menlo Park or the surrounding communities. Its mission is “to provide excellent training and instill a love and appreciation of dance in students of all ages and abilities”.

“It is an honor to carry on the tradition of Menlo Park Academy of Dance,” says current owner/director Sarah-Jane Measor, who has been at the helm since 1992. “I had the good fortune to teach for Rose Ann Sayler and to see her vitality and to know and understand her love for passing on dance to the next generation.

“The need for art in the lives of our children is even more evident as we emerge from Covid. The joy that we see in the students entering the studio each day to dance is astounding and heart warming against the back drop of the sometimes uncertainty in our lives. The dedication to attending classes and learning an art form displays a most valiant quality, commitment and resilience to overcome difficult tasks. The countless skills that are learned in dance class such as perseverance, fortitude and team work can be applied to so many future endeavors.”

The 75th anniversary celebration will take place in Menlo Park in the parking lot located at their 1137 El Camino Real studios. Attendees can learn more about the studio’s rich history, esteemed alumni, current classes and upcoming performances. There will also be interactive games and activities for all ages, a sale of new and used dance gear and costumes, studio tours, give-aways and more. No reservation or advance ticket required.

Photo of Sarah-Jane Measor by Linda Hubbard (c) 2016