Photographer Frances Freyberg brings ” More Views from the Trail” to Portola Art Gallery

“More Views from the Trail” — photographs from Frances Freyberg’s favorite Bay Area hikes — is featured at the Portola Art Gallery in September. Highlights include fields of wildflowers at Russian Ridge, La Honda Creek, and the Marin Headlands; majestic oak trees at Edgewood Park and Purisima Creek Redwoods; and spring and fall leaves at Windy Hill and Purisima Creek Redwoods.

“Prior to the pandemic, I often took for granted my access to open spaces and their restorative peace and beauty,” says Frances, who is a Menlo Park resident and long-time InMenlo contributor. “In the early days of COVID, the local shelter-in-place order left my favorite hiking trails just a few miles out of reach.

“Barely in time for the peak of spring wildflowers, the order was revised, and I was thrilled to get out and photograph the abundant poppies along Skyline — the best I’ve seen in my whole life here. That experience of renewal and hope made me all the more grateful for the people and organizations that have preserved open spaces for the public to enjoy.”

A reception for the artist will be held on Saturday, September 10, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm.. In addition to signed and framed photographs, there will also be a variety of photo cards for sale.

Frances’ photos may be found in galleries and private collections worldwide, as well as online. She spent 2008 traveling around the world and building an extensive educational weblog with photos and commentary.

“Springtime at Russian Ridge” (photograph, 17×21″ framed) is one of the featured artworks in Frances Freyberg’s September exhibit “More Views from the Trail” at the Portola Art Gallery (75 Arbor Road, Menlo Park.)