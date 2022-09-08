Storytelling for Climate Action is Menlo Park Library program on September 10

People lived sustainably for centuries without taxing the environment or changing the climate of the planet. Could it be the stories they listened to? There’s a lot of wisdom still in those traditional tales that we can learn from today to help balance our planet and reverse environmental damage.

On Saturday, September 10 from 11:15 to 12:15, come to the Menlo Park Library to listen to tales told by Bowen Lyam Lee from many cultures around the world that still speak to us about good stewardship of the earth. Have conversations about the actions we can take to help solve climate change.

Bowen Lyam Lee lives in Monterey County. She is a fifth generation Chinese American of Gold Rush ancestry. She has been a teacher for 36 years, incorporating storytelling into all aspects of teaching, and lately conducting workshops on storytelling to teach educational content in national and regional education conferences.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.