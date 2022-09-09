Enjoy a Taste of Woodside on September 11

The Rotary Club of Woodside Portola Valley Foundation is holding its annual Taste of Woodside on Sunday, September 11 from 4:00 to 8:30 pm.

The event features wines from the Santa Cruz Mountains and Sonooa Valley and food from local purveyors.

It takes place at Grace Memorial Courtyard in Woodside, conveniently located just beyond the intersection of Woodside Road and Cañada Road, Woodside Village Church, at 3154 Woodside Road, with ample parking across the street at Woodside Elementary School.

Buy tickets online.