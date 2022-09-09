Ladera couple Debra Meyerson and Steve Zuckerman complete Stroke Across America ride

To raise awareness about stroke and aphasia, stroke survivor Debra Meyerson and her husband, Steve Zuckerman (shown in front of other cyclists above) participated in Stroke Across America, peddling 4,300 miles in 100 days and stopping in 15 cities along the way to participate in community events.

Steve reflects: “The trip was incredible. Not surprisingly, it reinforced for us the beauty of our country — amplified when viewed at 12 miles per hour versus 65. Also how much we love cycling and how important tandem riding has been to our mental health and rebuilding our lives since Deb’s stroke.

“Far more important was the impact of the trip. That involved so many things — spreading awareness about stroke, aphasia and the importance of the emotional journey in recovery and getting new people involved in this work; building community with survivors, families and so many professionals who support us; and building relationships that create a stronger foundation from which we can catalyze real system change in how stroke survivors and their families are supported.

“The end of the ride on August 26th was bittersweet. We were certainly tired, road weary, and ready for some rest. But the intensity of the trip, and the ‘family’ we built with our travelling partners, made it hard to acknowledge the end and say goodbye. We prefer to think of it as a ‘so long’, as this trip was just one part of the journey for change that we’re now even more committed to than ever.

Top photo by Andrew Talkow; photos courtesy Stroke Onward