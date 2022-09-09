Ricky Roo & Friends puppet show at Menlo Park Library on September 11

by Contributed Content on September 9, 2022

Get ready for silly jokes, tons of puppets and a lot of fun! The Ricky Roo & Friends puppet show is a Parents’ Choice Gold Award Winning Entertainment, full of age-appropriate jokes, funny colorful characters and an amazing self-built puppet theater stage.

The show takes place at the Menlo Park Library on Sunday, September 11, from. 11:00 am to noon

Ricky Roo & Friends Puppet Shows are the creation of Chris Rachowicz, a parent and preschool teacher based in Berkeley. Chris says, “I started doing puppet shows as part of my classroom curriculum many years ago. I quickly fell in love with the open-ended nature of puppetry! It engages and connects people with simple truths. While it sparked my student’s imaginations, it also sparked mine. I began spending my free time dreaming up new worlds, characters and stories.”

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search