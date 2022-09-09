Ricky Roo & Friends puppet show at Menlo Park Library on September 11

Get ready for silly jokes, tons of puppets and a lot of fun! The Ricky Roo & Friends puppet show is a Parents’ Choice Gold Award Winning Entertainment, full of age-appropriate jokes, funny colorful characters and an amazing self-built puppet theater stage.

The show takes place at the Menlo Park Library on Sunday, September 11, from. 11:00 am to noon

Ricky Roo & Friends Puppet Shows are the creation of Chris Rachowicz, a parent and preschool teacher based in Berkeley. Chris says, “I started doing puppet shows as part of my classroom curriculum many years ago. I quickly fell in love with the open-ended nature of puppetry! It engages and connects people with simple truths. While it sparked my student’s imaginations, it also sparked mine. I began spending my free time dreaming up new worlds, characters and stories.”

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.