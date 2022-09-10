Menlo Park Academy of Dance celebrates its 75th anniversary

Current dancers joined alumni in celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Menlo Park Academy of Dance in downtown Menlo Park this afternoon.

Attendees could review past successes of the company, choose from a selection of new and used costumes on sale and enjoy a free ice cream.

Founded in 1947 by Rose Ann Sayler, Menlo Park Academy of Dance has been providing dance education to all ages, longer than any other similar business in Menlo Park or the surrounding communities. Its mission is “to provide excellent training and instill a love and appreciation of dance in students of all ages and abilities”.

Pictured below is (far right) owner/director Sarah-Jane Measor joined by colleagues from Menlowe Ballet, Michael Lowe and Lisa Shiveley

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2022