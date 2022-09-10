Menlo Park City Council holds study session on Community Campus on September 13

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Menlo Park City Council will hold a study session about the Menlo Park Community Campus project, focused on the results of a recent citywide survey about residents’ recreation and community programming needs.

The City Council will review the survey findings to help inform and shape the planning for the new center’s operations and programming. The study session also will cover updates about key project elements including construction, environmental features, furniture layouts, parking and more.

The study session is open to the public and comments are welcomed.