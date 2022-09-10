Preschool/Toddler Tuesday: National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium on September 13

by Contributed Content on September 10, 2022

The Menlo Park Library is taking a virtual trip to Dubuque, Iowa, where educators at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium will share their Critter Chronicles program on Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 10:00 to 10:30.

Zoo teachers will read a story about one of their animal ambassadors, before giving us a chance to meet them up close. Register via Zoom.

Preschool/Toddler Tuesday takes place each week, bringing storytimes, musical visitors, and other fun and educational sessions for little learners and their grown-ups.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

