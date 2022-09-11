Menlo Park Troop 222 honors three new Eagle Scouts

BSA Troop 222 of Menlo Park celebrated a National Eagle Court of Honor for three Scouts who achieved the distinguished rank of Eagle. Brandon David Wee ( left), Conrad Barrett Schroder (center) and Henry James Spooner (right), all from Menlo Park, have joined the venerable 5% of Scouts who complete the entire journey to reach Eagle rank.

An Eagle must progress through seven ranks of scouting, developing skills and demonstrating leadership along the way. The Scout must earn at least 21 merit badges, 13 of which are specifically required, such as Citizenship in the Nation, Personal Fitness, First Aid and Environmental Science. To cap off the Eagle requirement, the Scout must perform an Eagle Leadership Service project that benefits the community at large.

“We are incredibly proud of our newest Troop 222 Eagle Scouts,” said Scoutmaster Stephanie Seeger. “I’ve known all these young men since they started as first-grade Cub Scouts and have seen them grow through the ranks and achieve this pinnacle of Scouting. I know they will take what they’ve learned on their Scouting journey as they go off to college and that they will continue to make the world a better place.”

Brandon Wee, the son of Andrew and Linda Wee, has held Scout leadership positions including Patrol Leader, Scribe, and Assistant Senior Patrol Leader. In 2019, he was voted by Troop 222 to become an esteemed national member of the Order of the Arrow. He earned his 100 miler award at Northern Tier, having canoed 100 miles in 10 days across Minnesota.

Brandon’s Eagle project was to build 12 model shores for training in the Menlo Park City Fire Department. Shores are temporary diagonal wooden braces used to support structurally damaged buildings so that firefighters can enter safely.