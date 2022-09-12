Find out about Menlo Park’s responses to climate change on September 13 and 14

Community members have established a new series of citizen-led discussions about Menlo Park’s responses to a changing climate. Different monthly guests will provide short overviews on a variety of environmental issues affecting the city and host the discussions.

The goal is to prompt deep dialogue, gather new ideas, and ensure multiple voices are represented in proposed solutions. Members of local environmental nonprofits and Menlo Park’s Environmental Quality Commission are working together to provide these sessions and will be at each one to help guide discussions and collect feedback.

Join them from 6:00-7:00 pm on Tuesday, September 13, at the Belle Haven Branch Library (413 Ivy Drive) or 6:00-7:00 pm on Wednesday, September 14 at the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) for the first session in this series on Climate Preservation. The kickoff will feature an overview of the city’s progress on the Climate Action Plan, with discussions about priorities and key actions.

Future sessions will include discussions on environmental justice, electric vehicles and transportation, electrification, sea-level rise, and green careers.

Any questions: Reach out to Jeff Schmidt, Menlo Park EQC Commissioner, at jdschmidt@gmail.com