Teen printmaking takes place on September 16 at Menlo Park Library

Printmaking is a fun way to produce repetitive patterns, text, or illustration using items pulled from home, office or classroom. This craft can pave the way to creating your own homemade wrapping paper, stationery or book covers.

A program for ages 12-18 takes place at the Menlo Park Library on Friday, September 16, from 5:00 to 6:00 pm led by Peopleologist Linda Janklow.

Linda has a background in art, history, anthropology, and the world’s oldest hand making processes. She is the former co-founder and director of both the Education and Family Programs of San Francisco’s Museum of Craft and Folk Art.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.