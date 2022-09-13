Artist Jim Caldwell talks about Michelangelo on September 15

Michelangelo, recognized by many as the greatest artist in history, was a giant of the Italian Quattrocento, or High Renaissance. His masterpieces include almost 50 major pieces of sculpture, oil paintings, the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, and the dome of St. Peter’s Basilica. He died in Rome, just short of his 90th birthday.

For his 85th art presentation, Woodside-based artist Jim Caldwell will talk about Michelangelo on Thursday, September 15, at 5:00 pm. The fee is $20, which goes to supporting Pacific Art League programs.

Register online to attend.