Artist Jim Caldwell talks about Michelangelo on September 15

by Linda Hubbard on September 13, 2022

Michelangelo, recognized by many as the greatest artist in history, was a giant of the Italian  Quattrocento, or High Renaissance. His masterpieces include almost 50 major pieces of sculpture, oil paintings, the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, and the dome of St. Peter’s Basilica. He died in Rome, just short of his 90th birthday.

For his 85th art presentation, Woodside-based artist Jim Caldwell will talk about Michelangelo on Thursday, September 15, at 5:00 pm. The fee is $20, which goes to supporting Pacific Art League programs.

Register online to attend.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search