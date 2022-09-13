Dr. Jerome Hester makes it his business to help people breathe better

Do your breathe through your nose — or your mouth? Are you uncertain? You’re not alone according to Menlo Park-based and Stanford-trained otolaryngologist Dr. Jerome Hester.

“Many of the people I see don’t realize they aren’t breathing through the nose,” he says. “Yet nasal obstruction can affect quality of life — and it is treatable.”

Nasal airway obstruction is caused when the nasal passages are blocked, making it difficult to breathe through the nose. People are often undiagnosed or not given effective treatment options and many live with this congestion or stuffiness for years, despite effects on their ability to sleep or exercise properly.

“I spend a lot of time with new patients discussing their diagnosis and all treatment options including lesser known but highly effective treatments that have only been available to ENTs in the last few years,” says Dr. Hester.

“A lot of the issues with nasal breathing is written off as other things. People often blame allergies.”

Dr. Hester has gotten involved in developing new and innovative treatments that help people with chronic breathing problems. Notably, he was the first physician in the U.S. to treat patients with a non-invasive/non-surgical technology called VivAer

The VivAer treatment uses a device that applies low-temperature radio-frequency energy for contracting and tightening the cartilage and tissue in your nose. It reshapes your nasal valve area, allowing for better airflow.

“Noses can be like broken thermostats,” he says. “It’s our job to reset the thermostat.”

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2022