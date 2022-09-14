Annual cleaning of Civic Center and Sharon Park ponds underway

The annual cleaning of the Civic Center and Sharon Park ponds has begun. The Civic Center pond cleaning started last week, with pools being filled so the ducks have a place with water. Sharon Park pond will be cleaned this week.

Regular cleaning is necessary to maintain a safe and healthy pond for wildlife and people. The cleaning is scheduled at a time to have minimal impact on wildlife. No chemicals will be used during the process. Staff will also clean the filter and inspect the pump and pipes that circulate water throughout the system. The debris will be removed manually and the pond structure will be power washed.

The three-week process includes carefully transporting fish from Sharon Park pond into the Civic Center pond so that staff can drain and clean the silt out of the lake. After the debris is dried and removed, the pond will be refilled and the fish will be returned to swim in fresh clean water.

InMenlo file photos of full and drained Sharon Park pond (c) 2018