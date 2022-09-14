Create Mexican tin art on September 17

On Saturday, September 17, from noon to 1:30 pm, come to the Bella Haven branch of the Menlo Park Library (413 Ivy Drive) for a lesson on the history and tradition of Mexican tin art, with local artist Rachel-Anne Palacios. Create your own piece of art to take home. This class is for adults and youth ages 8 and above.

Oakland native Rachel-Anne Palacios is a self-taught multicultural artist, with many ties to the city’s cultural diversity. Much of Palacios’ early exposure to art was influenced by her grandmother, Nana Rose, who encouraged her to make work using objects around the house, including tin foil – an early precursor to her current work with repujado and metal embossing.

Rachel is a former museum educator at the Oakland Museum of California, now sharing her cultural arts education programs with libraries throughout the Bay Area.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.