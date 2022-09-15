Sign up for Coastal Cleanup Day at San Francisquito Creek this Saturday

The City of Menlo Park and Grassroots Ecology partner to host volunteers for Coastal Cleanup Day at San Francisquito Creek. This annual event brings communities together throughout the state to clean California’s beaches, lakes and watersheds.

We’re seeking volunteers to help remove trash and recyclables from the local watershed on Saturday, September 17, from 9:00 am to noon at the Alma Street Rain Garden at San Francisquito Creek, Register online.

All volunteers attending the workday must be registered individually and have approved the online waiver.

Youth under 18 must have their legal guardian approve the waiver on their behalf and volunteers age 12 and under require an accompanying adult.

Prepare for working outdoors:

-Reusable water bottle (filled with water)

-Snacks, if desired

-Long pants, long sleeves recommended

-Sturdy closed-toed shoes that can get dirty

-Hat/sunscreen or rain gear/boots

-Epi-Pen or allergy medicine, if applicable

-Plan for potential exposure to sun, poison oak, ticks, prickly plants

-Face mask for COVID-19 safety (optional)

