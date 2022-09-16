Teja Gerken & Doug Young are next Dala’s Nest House concert on September 18

Each a consummate professional performer, composer, author, and instructor, Teja Green and Doug Young will wordlessly craft classic, modern, and their own music to cradle us in an ephemeral cloud of calm on Sunday, September 18 from 3:30 to 6:00 pm at the next Dala’s Nest House concert. This will be rapturously peaceful, all-instrumental concert. Teja & Doug typically play a variety of guitars (classic 6/12 nylon/steel, archtops, resonators, basses).

RSVP online to donate directly ($30/guaranteed seats) to Teja & Doug via @teja-gerken on Venmo or teja@tejagerken.com on PayPal

or

RSVP to dalasnestmusic@comcast.net with your name and the number of seats needed, then bring exact cash for the musicians’ tip jar.

Online donors are guaranteed seating; cash donors may be asked to bring seats if online donors fill ours. We’ll keep you posted!

About our venue:

> We present acoustic garden concerts, monthly, May-October — since 2014!

> We provide seats, light refreshments, powder room (two steps up), and gratitude for your participation! You can also BYOB.

> Presently, San Mateo County does not require masks for outdoor events, but we have some if you want one.

> We are non-profit—100% of all guest donations go directly to the musicians. Always.