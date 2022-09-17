Human Rights Watch hosts program on September 21 — get tickets now

Atherton resident Gloria Principe is a member of Human Rights Watch’s Silicon Valley Committee. She emails:

“Human Rights Watch (HRW) is an independent, international organization focused on upholding human dignity and advancing the cause of human rights for all. The organization is known for scrupulously investigating abuses, exposing the facts widely, and pressuring those with power to respect rights and secure justice. Our committee’s aim is to share the work of HRW and seek to increase local support for this outstanding organization.

“But how are human rights violations and war crimes verified during a conflict, and utilized in the effort to hold perpetrators accountable? Please join us at the Computer History Museum on the evening of Wednesday September 21, to learn how HRW helps answer these questions. We will hear directly from human rights researchers and technology experts on how they work in partnership, using digital tools, to investigate and verify war crimes in Ukraine.

“The evening will begin at 5:30 pm with an outdoor reception, followed by an indoor program at 6:30 pm, where the use of masks will be highly encouraged. After the program, we will end the night with food and drinks outdoors.

“Be sure to get your tickets before we sell out! Tickets are available online.

“Tickets are $250 per person; this helps HRW cover the cost of the venue, catering, and bringing our panelists out to the Bay Area. Please note that this event is not a fundraiser.”