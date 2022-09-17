Kitchen Table Chat: Color of Law – Belle Haven and Education is topic on September 18

by Contributed Content on September 17, 2022

Join a discussion of city activities and policies that affect the Belle Haven neighborhood at the Belle Haven branch (413 Ivy Drive) of the Menlo Park Library on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 4:00 pm. This chat will be an hourlong conversation among residents focused on the history of education in the Ravenswood City School District and Sequoia Union High School District.

Please register in advance and indicate if you will be joining online via Zoom or in person. This free hybrid event is a partnership between the City of Menlo Park and Belle Haven Empowered.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search