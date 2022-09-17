Kitchen Table Chat: Color of Law – Belle Haven and Education is topic on September 18

Join a discussion of city activities and policies that affect the Belle Haven neighborhood at the Belle Haven branch (413 Ivy Drive) of the Menlo Park Library on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 4:00 pm. This chat will be an hourlong conversation among residents focused on the history of education in the Ravenswood City School District and Sequoia Union High School District.

Please register in advance and indicate if you will be joining online via Zoom or in person. This free hybrid event is a partnership between the City of Menlo Park and Belle Haven Empowered.