Rain and wind pay a visit to Menlo Park

Watching a rainy 49ers game while looking out at sunny skies mid-afternoon in Menlo Park demonstrates the Bay Area’s microclimates.

The rain came down on Menlo Park this morning. InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent recorded 0.06 inches in his digital rain gauge, marking 15.56″ year-to-date. It stayed breezy throughout the day.

By shortly before 5:00 pm, clouds had returned with the likelihood of more rain coming.

Menlo Park resident Robin Tobias sent us a photo taken while walking her dog this morning that seems to herald fall.