Hear readings from banned books on September 22

In recognition of Banned Books Week, come to the Menlo Park Library for an after-hours event celebrating your freedom to read on Thursday, September 22, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm

Even in 2022, books are challenged or outright removed from shelves in many areas throughout our country.

Library staff will share selections from challenged books, with context about some of the cases brought against each.