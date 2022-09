Late afternoon/evening rain adds to year-to date rainfall total

The clouds that gathered late afternoon yesterday yielded more rain before the clock struck midnight. InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent’s digital rain gauged recorded .39 inches with the year-to-date totally 15.89 inches. The rain year ends on September 30 with a new one starting on October 1.

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most snapped this photo at the corner of Middle and Morey today.