Learn how to cook Salvadoran pupusas on September 22

Learn to cook delicious pupusas with Menlo Park Library’s live, chef-led virtual cooking class—right in your own kitchen — on Thursday, September 22, from 4:00 to 5:00 pm Chef Edwin Orellana of Dos Manos Kitchen in Boston will lead you step-by-step through to process, and answer your questions.

Download the prep list(PDF, 52KB) and recipe(PDF, 83KB), and get set to cook along at home!

Register via Zoom.