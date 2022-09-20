MPCSD Speaker Series kicks its 2022-23 season on September 22

The MPCSD Speaker Series opens its 2022-23 season on Thursday, September 22 at 6:30 p.m. in the PAC at Hillview Middle School, 1100 Elder Avenue, Menlo Park. The district is pleased to present its first event of the year in partnership with the Children’s Health Council. “Dinosaur No More: Gender and Sexuality for the Modern Parent” is a conversation between Erik Burmsieter, MPCSD Superintendent, and Liberty Hebron, LPCC from Children’s Health Council. Much is changing in our understanding of gender, sexuality, and identity. Adults today may not be familiar with the latest research, approaches to supporting youth, and even vocabulary associated with the journey towards self-identity and independence.

This talk aims to offer a safe and open space for adults interested in becoming allies and advocates for youth today. Ms. Hebron and Mr. Burmeister will have a frank conversation on topics such as the difference between gender identity and sexual identity, how and when to start age-appropriate conversations with the youth in our lives, how we overcome our own insecurity and fears around this topic to become trusted adults in children’s lives, and more.

MPCSD and CHC invite community members to attend this event and hope they will come away better equipped to understand and support today’s youth, especially in areas that may not be obvious to adults but are much more common with today’s young people.

The district’s Speaker Series is co-sponsored by the MPCSD, District Council, Hillview PTO, Encinal PTO, Laurel PTO, Oak Knoll PTO, and the Menlo Park-Atherton Education Foundation. For more information on this event and the full series, please see www.mpcsdspeakerseries.com.