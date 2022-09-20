Spotted: Menlo College students enjoying newly-opened dorm

Nearly 300 more students can now live on the Menlo College campus thanks to the newly-opened John Arrillaga Residence Hall, the school’s first new building in more than 45 years.

“We are thrilled that more students will reap the benefits of the residential college experience,” said Menlo College President Steven Weiner.

The new residence hall features double-occupancy rooms spread over three floors, lounges, and spaces dedicated for quiet study or group collaboration, and others for e-gaming, films, socializing, and more.

Menlo is particularly grateful for the support of the late John Arrillaga Sr. in building the new residence hall, and for the many other ways in which he was pivotal in the transformation of the 40-acre campus in recent years.

“John Arrillaga was an incredible philanthropist who left his mark across the Bay Area and globally,” said President Weiner. “He bettered so many communities, and one of his final acts of generosity during his lifetime was ensuring that Menlo’s business and psychology students have an affordable place to live in an increasingly expensive surrounding area. On behalf of our entire community — particularly the students whose lives he has touched today, and those whose lives he will touch in the future — I am grateful for his investment and his vote of confidence in the value of a Menlo College education.”

Photo by Melisa Ibrahimovic (c) 2022