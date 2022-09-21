Belle Haven Resource Fair will be held on September 24

Join neighbors and community organizations for food, entertainment and children’s activities at this free event scheduled for Saturday, September 24 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at Ivy Plaza, 413 Ivy Drive.

Learn about food resources, discount programs, educational services and others.

Participating organizations:

-Belle Haven Action

-Belle Haven Community Development Fund

-City of Menlo Park

-County of San Mateo

-JobTrain

-Meta

-Rebuilding Together Peninsula

-Youth Community Service