Stuck storm system yields more rain in Menlo Park

For those surprised to wake up to wet streets and drizzle, it’s all due to a storm system stuck over the Bay Area, according to the San Francisco Chronicle’s newsroom meteorologist Gerry Diaz.

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent recorded 0.02″ in his digital rain gauge (pictured) for a year-to-date of 15.91″. As the rain year marches to a close on September 30, that’s almost twice as much as the 2020/2021 rain year (7.44″) and the 2019/2020 year (8.75″).

Temperatures will continue to rise between now and the weekend.