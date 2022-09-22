Sculpture by Tara de la Garza on display at Silicon Valley Sculpture 2022

Causeway 2022 — made of single use plastic, foam, and concrete by artist Tara de la Garza — is on display at Silicon Valley Sculpture 2022 which opens Friday and runs through Sunday at Menlo College

“In 2021, with the lifting of travel restrictions, I travelled to Ireland to visit my family,” says Tara. “I’ve always been fascinated by the geological rock formation The Giants Causeway in Northern Ireland, so I went for a quick road trip with my nephew to view it.

“It was interesting for me to return to Northern Ireland, the first time I had visited since a teenager during the Troubles. What I realized, by spending time with locals, was that we are all a unified people, we are all Irish, even me with my Australian accent. There is something profound about this understanding of culture that you only experience when you travel.

“I wanted to make my own causeway as a symbol of this unity and as hopeful stepping stones to conversations about a united Ireland. My hope is to recreate these as public art installations in various towns around Ireland. The piece also continues my mission to sequester single use plastic in minimalist forms.”

Tara studied Fine Art at Curtin University in Western Australia and is currently in a resident studio program at Cubberley in Palo Alto.

Her work is in the permanent collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Watson Library, NYC. She has had two solo exhibitions at The Lodge Gallery in NYC. She has also exhibited extensively throughout the US in museums and galleries such as Mass MOCA, Chicago Art Institute, Cornell University, San Diego Art Institute, Palo Alto Arts Center, Palace of Fine Arts SF and SF Design Week. She is represented by SFA Projects in NYC and Universally Unknown in LA.