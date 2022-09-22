Silly Goose goes green on September 24

Puppetry fans love Silly Goose and Val, the hilarious musical ventriloquist team on tour from the East Coast. Their new show features new friends, and lessons about environmental stewardship. See it on Saturday, September 24, from 11:15 am to noon at the Belle Haven branch of the Menlo Park Library (413 Ivy Dr.).

Celebrate the importance of bays in our ecological system with actions songs, sing-a-long, dance-along and laugh-along songs. Rufus the Reluctant Dragon and Willie the Worm teach us about runoff, recycling, and why Marianne was sifting sand on the seashore.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.