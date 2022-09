Tasty tomato salad at Menlo Tavern with surprise ingredient

All three of the adult diners at Menlo Tavern on Friday night had the heirloom tomato and burrata salad which was so, so tasty.

But there was a mystery ingredient that none of them had seen before — tiny deep purple balls.

Their waiter explained they were balsamic vinegar pearls. So, so small but so, so good.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2022