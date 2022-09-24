It’s officially Fall — Webb Ranch Pumpkin Patch is open

The first weekend of the Webb Ranch Pumpkin Patch was enjoyed this morning by the preschool set as well as grade school kids. The former admired a good looking pig while third grade twins looked at the distinctive glass lizard, which is often mistaken for snake.

The Pumpkin Patch will be open through October 31. Weekends, where there are expanded attractions like the reptile and petting zoo, require advance reservations. Get more information online.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2022