District 3 Board of Supervisors Candidate Forum set for September 27

Thrive Alliance and Choose Children, in partnership with other nonprofits, are hosting a District 3 Board of Supervisors Candidate Forum onTuesday, September 27, 5:30 – 7:00 pm. This is an in person event with location identified when you register.

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors oversees county departments, programs, and property, with an annual budget of over $3 billion. The candidates are Ray Mueller and Laura Parmer-Lohan.

Nonprofit partners include:Age Forward Coalition, Coastside Hope, Puente de la Costa Sur, San Francisco People Power, Leadership Council San Mateo County, Youth Leadership Institute, and Caminar.

All districts have changed since the 2020 census report and the redistricting process that followed. District 3 includes the cities of Atherton, Southeast Belmont, Half Moon Bay, Pacifica, Portola Valley, San Carlos, and Woodside, Unincorporated Devonshire Canyon, El Granada, Emerald Lake Hills, Harbor Industrial Park, La Honda, Ladera, Loma Mar, Los Trancos Woods, Miramar, Montara, Moss Beach, Palomar Park, Pescadero, Princeton By-The-Sea, San Gregorio, Skyline, Skylonda, Stanford Lands, Vista Verde, and West Menlo Park.

Register online.

Thrive Alliance is a non-endorsing and nonpartisan organization, and Choose Children is a non-endorsing and nonpartisan effort.