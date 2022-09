Spotted: Ollie the Otter with greetings at Oak Knoll School

We are wondering if the Chalk Granny aka Mary Kay Mitchell has once again visited Oak Knoll School. Ollie the Otter is greeting students and parents in multiple languages.

Long-time residents know that it was local artist Connie Tamaddon who created the drawing of Ollie the Otter, the school’s mascot, many years ago.